Today Asana%2C+Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) (LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for organizations, was named a Leader by independent research firm Forrester in its report: The+Forrester+Wave%26trade%3B%3A+Collaborative+Work+Management+Tools%2C+Q4+2022.

Forrester evaluated 13 collaborative work management platforms and tools against 30 criteria across three categories, including current offering, strategy, and market presence. Asana received the highest possible score of 5.0 in 10 criteria, including integration capabilities, marketplace availability, execution roadmap, and supporting products and services.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Forrester as a leader in collaborative work management,” said Anne Raimondi, COO, Asana. “We believe Forrester's report validates our position as both the enterprise’s platform of choice and an essential business partner to some of the world's largest, most innovative organizations. As organizations today face increasing market pressures and resource constraints, we’re dedicated to helping our customers focus on their highest impact goals and collaborate more effectively as the challenges of work evolve.”

In the report, Margo Visitacion of Forrester Research writes, “Strategically Asana differentiates itself in two areas; 1) its proprietary Work Graph data model connects information, people, and objectives that drive work through the organization, and 2) its goal management structure helps organizations connect disparate teams with common focus. Other strengths include work visualization and integration.”

The report also states that, “...Asana focuses on being the navigation system for work in the enterprise and is a good choice for organizations looking to link strategic objectives with planned work. Its goal-oriented approach drives greater enterprise adoption. Reference customers also note the product’s flexible accessibility works well for hybrid organizations.”

Asana’s recognition as a Leader in the Forrester Wave follows its #1 ranking in the G2+Grid%26reg%3B%26%2365039%3B+Report+for+Objectives+and+Key+Results+%28OKR%29 providing strong, customer-review-based validation of product and competitive differentiation. In an ongoing effort to empower organizations to manage shifting priorities and market conditions, Asana also recently launched a+new+suite+of+enterprise+features+and+product+integrations that help leaders rapidly align teams, maximize resources, and drive revenue.

About Asana

Asana helps organizations orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 131,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations in over 200 countries and territories. Global customers such as Amazon, Affirm, Japan Airlines, and Sky rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fasana.com%2F.

Please direct all press inquiries regarding Forrester's research to [email protected] or +1 617 613 6061.

