BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 611 stocks valued at a total of $27.04Bil. The top holdings were CQP(20.05%), BAM(19.71%), and BEP(7.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 101,620,376 shares in AMEX:CQP, giving the stock a 20.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.12 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, Cheniere Energy Partners LP traded for a price of $55.465 per share and a market cap of $26.93Bil. The stock has returned 43.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.42 and a price-sales ratio of 1.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 1,233,935-share investment in NYSE:ATO. Previously, the stock had a 0.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $114.56 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, Atmos Energy Corp traded for a price of $110.92 per share and a market cap of $15.63Bil. The stock has returned 21.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atmos Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-book ratio of 1.66, a price-earnings-to-growth ( PEG, Financial) ratio of 8.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.07 and a price-sales ratio of 3.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 1,532,636 shares in NYSE:ES, giving the stock a 0.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $88.13 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, Eversource Energy traded for a price of $78.53 per share and a market cap of $27.26Bil. The stock has returned -3.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eversource Energy has a price-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-book ratio of 1.78, a price-earnings-to-growth ( PEG, Financial) ratio of 6.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.08 and a price-sales ratio of 2.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 2,144,713-share investment in NYSE:PNM. Previously, the stock had a 0.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.57 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, PNM Resources Inc traded for a price of $47.74 per share and a market cap of $4.10Bil. The stock has returned -1.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PNM Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-book ratio of 1.86, a price-earnings-to-growth ( PEG, Financial) ratio of 19.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.71 and a price-sales ratio of 1.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 1,737,494 shares in NYSE:PEG, giving the stock a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.39 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc traded for a price of $56.43 per share and a market cap of $28.05Bil. The stock has returned -6.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-book ratio of 2.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.19 and a price-sales ratio of 2.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

