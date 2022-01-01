Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) today announced that John (Carter) Piper, CFP® joined a well-established Ameriprise independent practice, Foundation Wealth Management. The team is based in Bakersfield, California, and led by financial advisors Lance Mackall and Rick Yanez. Piper brings 25 years of experience as a financial advisor, most recently with Wells Fargo, and more than $210 million in client assets. Piper said Ameriprise was his top choice based on the firm’s stellar client-centric reputation and its suite of robust technology capabilities.

Advisor joins Ameriprise to better serve clients

Reflecting on his decision, Piper said, “The reason I moved to Ameriprise was simple: the client experience is second to none. I knew I needed unparalleled support, robust investment capabilities, and a competitive array of products to take my practice to the next level and deliver consistently excellent service to my clients. Ameriprise delivers on each of these fronts, and many more.”

Piper added, “I’ve known Mackall and Yanez for years. They run a top-notch practice and I’ve long admired the way they put their clients at the forefront of everything they do. I love how the team works together to serve clients and we all complement each other nicely. I couldn’t be happier to be a part of their team.”

Piper is supported by Ameriprise Franchise Field Vice President Dean O. McGill.

Ameriprise has continued to attract experienced, productive financial advisors, with approximately 1,600 joining the firm in the last 5 years.1 Nine out of ten advisors who joined Ameriprise say the firm’s technology, financial planning capabilities and ability to acquire clients is better than their previous firm.2 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com%2Fwhy.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise+Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors3, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM and federally registered CFP (with flame design) in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete CFP Board’s initial and ongoing certification requirements.

Ameriprise Financial cannot guarantee future financial results.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Investment products are not insured by the FDIC, NCUA or any federal agency, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by any financial institution, and involve investment risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.

Investment advisory products and services are made available through Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, a registered investment adviser.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

© 2022 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

1 Ameriprise Financial 2021 10-K.

2 Ameriprise asked experienced advisors who moved their book of business to the firm in the last one-to-five years to compare its support, resources, and capabilities to their previous firm and state their satisfaction with their experience. The survey results identified the top ways Ameriprise stands out compared to competitors. 294 advisors responded to the “Ultimate Advisor Partnership” survey, which was conducted in November 2021.

3 Ameriprise Financial Q3 2022 Earnings Release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005964/en/