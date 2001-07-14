Usio, Inc.: (Nasdaq:USIO), a leading, cloud-based, integrated FinTech electronic payment solutions provider, announced today that the company will be ringing the Nasdaq closing bell on November 23, 2022. Louis Hoch, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, and Stacy Spikes, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MoviePass, will ring the closing bell together, displaying the strong, exclusive partnership between the two organizations.

Louis Hoch, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, “These are exciting times for Usio and MoviePass. We are pleased Stacy and his team recognize us as a leading provider of electronic payments technology and the breadth of our prepaid card issuing platform as we partner together to bring a branded MoviePass Debit Card to their substantial and growing subscriber base.”

“With increasing demand for MoviePass during our beta period, Usio’s innovative technology helps the company deliver a seamless user experience on our platform,” commented Spikes. “Having Usio as an exclusive partner gives us a competitive advantage in the marketplace. We are honored to ring the Nasdaq closing bell with Louis and the team.”

Senior Executives from both companies will highlight the partnership and launch of MoviePass by participating in Nasdaq’s Closing Bell Ceremony on November 23 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern. Viewers can watch the opening ceremony via the Nasdaq MarketSite Webcam at https%3A%2F%2Fnew.livestream.com%2Fnasdaq%2Flive or on Facebook at http%3A%2F%2FFacebook.com%2FNasdaq.

Additional coverage of the bell ringing will be available on the Company’s social media channels.

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading, cloud-based, integrated FinTech electronic payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The company, through its Usio Output Solutions division offers services relating to electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition and printing and mailing services. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has an office in Austin, Texas as well.

About MoviePass, Inc.

MoviePass is a marketing technology platform enhancing the exploration of film and the moviegoing experience. Started in 2011, MoviePass quickly became the nation's premier movie-theater subscription service, providing film enthusiasts the ability to attend select new movies in theaters across the United States.

Website: www.moviepass.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief, and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "schedule," and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks related to an economic downturn as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the realization of opportunities from the IMS acquisition, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of the stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new tax legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect the Company’s businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. The Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to management. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117006016/en/