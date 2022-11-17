Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 495 stocks valued at a total of $1.08Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.94%), MSFT(5.77%), and AMZN(3.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 11,746 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 267,267. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 11/17/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $241.88 per share and a market cap of $1,801.22Bil. The stock has returned -28.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-book ratio of 10.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.31 and a price-sales ratio of 8.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 9,440 shares of NAS:TSLA for a total holding of 95,450. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $279.27.

On 11/17/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $184.0294 per share and a market cap of $582.73Bil. The stock has returned -49.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.03, a price-book ratio of 14.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.71 and a price-sales ratio of 8.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 16,051 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 541,369. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/17/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $150.04 per share and a market cap of $2,384.63Bil. The stock has returned -1.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-book ratio of 47.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.33 and a price-sales ratio of 6.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 18,685 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 317,628. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 11/17/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $95.85 per share and a market cap of $977.22Bil. The stock has returned -46.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 87.88, a price-book ratio of 7.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.83 and a price-sales ratio of 1.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 14,190 shares in NAS:CSGP, giving the stock a 0.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $69.42 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, CoStar Group Inc traded for a price of $80.52 per share and a market cap of $32.88Bil. The stock has returned -2.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CoStar Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 94.01, a price-book ratio of 4.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 48.71 and a price-sales ratio of 15.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

