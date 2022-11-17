CAPE COD FIVE CENTS SAVINGS BANK recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 190 stocks valued at a total of $839.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(8.27%), IJH(6.16%), and IEFA(4.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CAPE COD FIVE CENTS SAVINGS BANK’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CAPE COD FIVE CENTS SAVINGS BANK bought 67,226 shares of ARCA:BIV for a total holding of 404,692. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.89.

On 11/17/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.5045 per share and a market cap of $12.52Bil. The stock has returned -12.98% over the past year.

CAPE COD FIVE CENTS SAVINGS BANK reduced their investment in ARCA:SPTS by 161,279 shares. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.18.

On 11/17/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $28.895 per share and a market cap of $3.81Bil. The stock has returned -4.50% over the past year.

During the quarter, CAPE COD FIVE CENTS SAVINGS BANK bought 78,800 shares of ARCA:SCHO for a total holding of 101,160. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.69.

On 11/17/2022, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $48.235 per share and a market cap of $10.01Bil. The stock has returned -4.49% over the past year.

CAPE COD FIVE CENTS SAVINGS BANK reduced their investment in NAS:VCIT by 28,332 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.48.

On 11/17/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $77.4839 per share and a market cap of $39.37Bil. The stock has returned -14.13% over the past year.

During the quarter, CAPE COD FIVE CENTS SAVINGS BANK bought 19,551 shares of ARCA:TIP for a total holding of 54,305. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.92.

On 11/17/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $106.585 per share and a market cap of $24.84Bil. The stock has returned -12.74% over the past year.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

