Detroit, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy (: DTE) today announced the promotion of Andy Coulouris, director, Federal Affairs, to vice president, Corporate and Government Affairs. Coulouris succeeds Renze Hoeksema who will retire at the end of 2022 after 40 years of service to DTE. Throughout his career, Hoeksema guided the company through a host of public policy and regulatory issues, keeping the company engaged while maintaining strong bipartisan relationships.

Coulouris joined DTE in 2016 and has been responsible for leading the company’s policy and advocacy efforts in Washington, D.C.

“Andy is a skilled and experienced leader, with a deep understanding of energy policy, regulatory and environmental issues,” said Jerry Norcia, chairman and CEO. “As we continue to make transformational infrastructure investments and progress on our clean energy journey, it is critically important that we continue to collaborate with our state and local leaders as we take aggressive steps to decarbonize our fleet while maintaining affordability and reliability for our customers. I know Andy will be successful in leading these efforts for our company.”

In addition to his extensive experience working at the federal level, Coulouris has significant experience working on policy at the state and local levels. Coulouris served as a Councilman for the City of Saginaw from 2002 – 2005 and was twice elected to the Michigan State House of Representatives, where he served from 2007 – 2010. Prior to joining DTE, Coulouris led global government affairs for Dow Corning Corporation where he was responsible for directing the development, integration and execution of global and regional government affairs strategies.

“This is a very exciting time to be at DTE,” said Coulouris. “With the recent filing of our CleanVision Integrated Resource Plan, our company is on a path to more rapidly reduce emissions in our drive to net zero carbon emissions, and support decarbonization efforts across the state of Michigan.”

In its CleanVision plan, DTE announced plans to invest $9 billion into Michigan’s economy over the next 10 years, supporting more than 25,000 Michigan jobs. In addition, the company proposed developing more than 15,000 MW of renewable energy and building more than1,800 MW of energy storage over the next two decades along with accelerated retirement schedules for its remaining coal-fired power plants.

A Michigan native, Coulouris received both his law and undergraduate degrees from the University of Michigan.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (:DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, renewable natural gas, and energy marketing and trading. Through our commitment to cleaner energy, DTE Electric plans to reduce CO2 emissions by 90% and DTE Gas will plan to reduce methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.

