WASHINGTON TRUST BANK recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 215 stocks valued at a total of $787.00Mil. The top holdings were PCAR(5.41%), SCZ(5.33%), and PG(3.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WASHINGTON TRUST BANK’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, WASHINGTON TRUST BANK bought 555,857 shares of NAS:SCZ for a total holding of 859,013. The trade had a 3.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.84.

On 11/17/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $55.4 per share and a market cap of $10.52Bil. The stock has returned -24.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a price-book ratio of 1.18.

During the quarter, WASHINGTON TRUST BANK bought 172,445 shares of NYSE:PG for a total holding of 247,134. The trade had a 2.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.05.

On 11/17/2022, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $141.12 per share and a market cap of $334.39Bil. The stock has returned -1.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-book ratio of 7.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.22 and a price-sales ratio of 4.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

WASHINGTON TRUST BANK reduced their investment in NAS:ADBE by 29,600 shares. The trade had a 1.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $378.38.

On 11/17/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $337.02 per share and a market cap of $156.08Bil. The stock has returned -49.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-book ratio of 10.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.81 and a price-sales ratio of 9.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

WASHINGTON TRUST BANK reduced their investment in NAS:AMAT by 117,617 shares. The trade had a 1.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.43.

On 11/17/2022, Applied Materials Inc traded for a price of $104.46 per share and a market cap of $90.59Bil. The stock has returned -31.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Applied Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-book ratio of 7.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.16 and a price-sales ratio of 3.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, WASHINGTON TRUST BANK bought 170,718 shares of NYSE:TJX for a total holding of 180,022. The trade had a 1.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.81.

On 11/17/2022, TJX Companies Inc traded for a price of $77.02 per share and a market cap of $89.28Bil. The stock has returned 6.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TJX Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-book ratio of 16.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.39 and a price-sales ratio of 1.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

