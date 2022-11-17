HALLMARK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 466 stocks valued at a total of $1.00Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.51%), MSFT(2.31%), and VRTX(2.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HALLMARK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 254,717 shares in NAS:AAPL, giving the stock a 3.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $156.95 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $150.04 per share and a market cap of $2,384.63Bil. The stock has returned -1.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-book ratio of 47.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.33 and a price-sales ratio of 6.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 99,380 shares in NAS:MSFT, giving the stock a 2.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $264.05 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $241.88 per share and a market cap of $1,801.22Bil. The stock has returned -28.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-book ratio of 10.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.31 and a price-sales ratio of 8.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 79,126 shares in NAS:VRTX, giving the stock a 2.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $287.72 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $311.64 per share and a market cap of $79.59Bil. The stock has returned 64.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-book ratio of 6.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.57 and a price-sales ratio of 9.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 238,766 shares in NYSE:CVS, giving the stock a 2.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $98.99 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $95.55 per share and a market cap of $125.69Bil. The stock has returned 5.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 40.71, a price-book ratio of 1.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.55 and a price-sales ratio of 0.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 154,401 shares in NYSE:CVX, giving the stock a 2.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $152.51 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $182.043 per share and a market cap of $352.19Bil. The stock has returned 62.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-book ratio of 2.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.73 and a price-sales ratio of 1.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

