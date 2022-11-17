TEALWOOD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

120 SOUTH 6TH STREET MINNEAPOLIS, MN 55402

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 124 stocks valued at a total of $180.00Mil. The top holdings were POWW(5.57%), MRK(2.17%), and BJ(1.78%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TEALWOOD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

TEALWOOD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:VRTX by 8,806 shares. The trade had a 1.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $287.72.

On 11/17/2022, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $311.64 per share and a market cap of $79.59Bil. The stock has returned 64.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-book ratio of 6.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.57 and a price-sales ratio of 9.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, TEALWOOD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 41,496 shares of NAS:SHYF for a total holding of 56,913. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.33.

On 11/17/2022, The Shyft Group Inc traded for a price of $24.805 per share and a market cap of $870.72Mil. The stock has returned -53.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Shyft Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-book ratio of 3.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.66 and a price-sales ratio of 0.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, TEALWOOD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 2,664 shares of NAS:ADBE for a total holding of 5,604. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $378.38.

On 11/17/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $337.02 per share and a market cap of $156.08Bil. The stock has returned -49.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-book ratio of 10.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.81 and a price-sales ratio of 9.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 43,817-share investment in NAS:APPS. Previously, the stock had a 0.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.12 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, Digital Turbine Inc traded for a price of $17.57 per share and a market cap of $1.73Bil. The stock has returned -72.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Digital Turbine Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-book ratio of 2.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.59 and a price-sales ratio of 2.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.29, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, TEALWOOD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 46,063 shares of NAS:GOGO for a total holding of 144,713. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.2.

On 11/17/2022, Gogo Inc traded for a price of $15.21 per share and a market cap of $1.93Bil. The stock has returned 6.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gogo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.19 and a price-sales ratio of 5.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.