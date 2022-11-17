CAPTRUST FINANCIAL ADVISORS recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4208 SIX FORKS ROAD, SUITE 1700, RALEIGH, NC 27609

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2061 stocks valued at a total of $17.18Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.83%), IVV(3.63%), and SHY(3.08%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CAPTRUST FINANCIAL ADVISORS’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CAPTRUST FINANCIAL ADVISORS bought 2,983,487 shares of ARCA:BIL for a total holding of 2,994,249. The trade had a 1.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.98.

On 11/17/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.575 per share and a market cap of $25.95Bil. The stock has returned 0.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, CAPTRUST FINANCIAL ADVISORS bought 3,450,227 shares of BATS:USMV for a total holding of 3,858,878. The trade had a 1.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.77.

On 11/17/2022, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $72.11 per share and a market cap of $29.98Bil. The stock has returned -6.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a price-book ratio of 4.00.

During the quarter, CAPTRUST FINANCIAL ADVISORS bought 1,378,015 shares of NAS:IEF for a total holding of 5,052,568. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.88.

On 11/17/2022, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $96.495 per share and a market cap of $22.20Bil. The stock has returned -14.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

CAPTRUST FINANCIAL ADVISORS reduced their investment in NYSE:EMR by 1,422,842 shares. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.05.

On 11/17/2022, Emerson Electric Co traded for a price of $94.5 per share and a market cap of $55.82Bil. The stock has returned 2.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Emerson Electric Co has a price-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-book ratio of 5.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.26 and a price-sales ratio of 2.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 8,783,375 shares in NYSE:GPRK, giving the stock a 0.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.29 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, GeoPark Ltd traded for a price of $13.93 per share and a market cap of $812.92Mil. The stock has returned 14.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GeoPark Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 4.01, a price-book ratio of 9.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.43 and a price-sales ratio of 0.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.