Provident Investment Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

39555 Orchard HIll Place, Ste. 139 NOVI, MI 48375

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 56 stocks valued at a total of $781.00Mil. The top holdings were V(6.47%), GOOG(6.06%), and VRTX(6.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Provident Investment Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Provident Investment Management, Inc. bought 194,429 shares of NAS:CPRT for a total holding of 777,030. The trade had a 2.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.54.

On 11/17/2022, Copart Inc traded for a price of $62.92 per share and a market cap of $29.92Bil. The stock has returned -20.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Copart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-book ratio of 6.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.12 and a price-sales ratio of 8.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 345,495 shares in NYSE:GMED, giving the stock a 2.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $60.22 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, Globus Medical Inc traded for a price of $67.98 per share and a market cap of $6.78Bil. The stock has returned -3.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Globus Medical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.97, a price-book ratio of 3.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 20.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.62 and a price-sales ratio of 7.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Provident Investment Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:CARG by 416,068 shares. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.28.

On 11/17/2022, CarGurus Inc traded for a price of $13.5 per share and a market cap of $1.60Bil. The stock has returned -64.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CarGurus Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.96 and a price-sales ratio of 0.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Provident Investment Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:IAC by 82,563 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.62.

On 11/17/2022, IAC Inc traded for a price of $48.02 per share and a market cap of $4.27Bil. The stock has returned -64.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IAC Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.61 and a price-sales ratio of 0.79.

Provident Investment Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:UNH by 5,297 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $525.83.

On 11/17/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $524.1 per share and a market cap of $491.48Bil. The stock has returned 18.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-book ratio of 6.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.08 and a price-sales ratio of 1.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

