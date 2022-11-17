Verity Asset Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

280 S. MANGUM ST. SUITE 550 DURHAM, NC 27701

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 168 stocks valued at a total of $96.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(2.54%), SCHWpD.PFD(2.44%), and MSFT(2.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Verity Asset Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Verity Asset Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 23,142 shares. The trade had a 6.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 11/17/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $361.5157 per share and a market cap of $271.67Bil. The stock has returned -14.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a price-book ratio of 3.58.

Verity Asset Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 16,313 shares. The trade had a 1.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/17/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $150.04 per share and a market cap of $2,384.63Bil. The stock has returned -1.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-book ratio of 47.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.33 and a price-sales ratio of 6.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 94,015 shares in ARCA:SH, giving the stock a 1.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.66 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, ProShares Short S&P500 -1x Shares traded for a price of $15.625 per share and a market cap of $2.46Bil. The stock has returned 12.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 13,941-share investment in ARCA:GLD. Previously, the stock had a 1.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $160.81 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $163.77 per share and a market cap of $51.13Bil. The stock has returned -6.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Verity Asset Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VBR by 13,251 shares. The trade had a 1.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.1.

On 11/17/2022, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $162.7998 per share and a market cap of $24.20Bil. The stock has returned -9.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a price-book ratio of 1.70.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.