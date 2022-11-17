M Holdings Securities, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 429 stocks valued at a total of $903.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(7.18%), IVV(5.41%), and DFAC(3.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were M Holdings Securities, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

M Holdings Securities, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 19,232 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 11/17/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $395.12 per share and a market cap of $299.82Bil. The stock has returned -14.77% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a price-book ratio of 3.58.

During the quarter, M Holdings Securities, Inc. bought 144,432 shares of ARCA:DWM for a total holding of 380,018. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.43.

On 11/17/2022, WisdomTree International Equity Fund traded for a price of $45.911 per share and a market cap of $530.55Mil. The stock has returned -10.94% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree International Equity Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a price-book ratio of 1.27.

M Holdings Securities, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:FTSD by 36,613 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.31.

On 11/17/2022, Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF traded for a price of $89.48 per share and a market cap of $221.68Mil. The stock has returned -3.78% over the past year.

During the quarter, M Holdings Securities, Inc. bought 8,419 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 181,612. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 11/17/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $393.44 per share and a market cap of $376.08Bil. The stock has returned -14.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-book ratio of 3.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.49 and a price-sales ratio of 2.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, M Holdings Securities, Inc. bought 58,426 shares of ARCA:DLS for a total holding of 261,129. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.66.

On 11/17/2022, WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund traded for a price of $56.9981 per share and a market cap of $1.11Bil. The stock has returned -18.94% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a price-book ratio of 0.96.

