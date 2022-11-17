Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

136 S. MAIN STREET, SUITE 720 SALT LAKE CITY, X1 84101

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 116 stocks valued at a total of $1.63Bil. The top holdings were DAVA(9.73%), GLOB(9.38%), and WNS(9.28%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 124,236 shares in NAS:ICLR, giving the stock a 1.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $217.64 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, Icon PLC traded for a price of $216.81 per share and a market cap of $17.71Bil. The stock has returned -22.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Icon PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-book ratio of 2.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.48 and a price-sales ratio of 2.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC bought 77,036 shares of NYSE:GLOB for a total holding of 817,543. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $206.21.

On 11/17/2022, Globant SA traded for a price of $180.53 per share and a market cap of $7.54Bil. The stock has returned -42.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Globant SA has a price-earnings ratio of 59.97, a price-book ratio of 5.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 42.93 and a price-sales ratio of 5.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC bought 175,041 shares of NYSE:DAVA for a total holding of 1,967,903. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.98.

On 11/17/2022, Endava PLC traded for a price of $78.88 per share and a market cap of $4.45Bil. The stock has returned -52.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Endava PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 41.70, a price-book ratio of 8.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.29 and a price-sales ratio of 5.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:WNS by 159,646 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.07.

On 11/17/2022, WNS (Holdings) Ltd traded for a price of $82.09 per share and a market cap of $3.93Bil. The stock has returned -7.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WNS (Holdings) Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-book ratio of 5.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.16 and a price-sales ratio of 3.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MMI by 264,479 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.82.

On 11/17/2022, Marcus & Millichap Inc traded for a price of $36.4899 per share and a market cap of $1.44Bil. The stock has returned -20.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marcus & Millichap Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-book ratio of 2.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.65 and a price-sales ratio of 0.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

