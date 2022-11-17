GREENWOOD GEARHART INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

P O BOX 4278 FAYETTEVILLE, AR 72702

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 93 stocks valued at a total of $630.00Mil. The top holdings were IGIB(5.63%), AAPL(5.33%), and MSFT(4.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GREENWOOD GEARHART INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, GREENWOOD GEARHART INC bought 224,646 shares of NAS:IGIB for a total holding of 734,808. The trade had a 1.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.72.

On 11/17/2022, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.37 per share and a market cap of $9.42Bil. The stock has returned -14.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

GREENWOOD GEARHART INC reduced their investment in ARCA:JPST by 126,866 shares. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.96.

On 11/17/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.14 per share and a market cap of $21.97Bil. The stock has returned 0.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, GREENWOOD GEARHART INC bought 68,178 shares of NAS:IGSB for a total holding of 480,696. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.18.

On 11/17/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.6599 per share and a market cap of $22.54Bil. The stock has returned -6.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, GREENWOOD GEARHART INC bought 9,764 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 243,057. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/17/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $150.04 per share and a market cap of $2,384.63Bil. The stock has returned -1.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-book ratio of 47.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.33 and a price-sales ratio of 6.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, GREENWOOD GEARHART INC bought 10,449 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 222,709. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 11/17/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $98.89 per share and a market cap of $1,276.03Bil. The stock has returned -33.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-book ratio of 5.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.63 and a price-sales ratio of 4.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.