Advisors Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 450 stocks valued at a total of $3.74Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.16%), AAPL(3.11%), and AVGO(2.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Advisors Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Advisors Capital Management, LLC bought 272,698 shares of BATS:QUAL for a total holding of 275,568. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $116.43.

On 11/17/2022, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $116.571 per share and a market cap of $18.27Bil. The stock has returned -18.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a price-book ratio of 4.87.

During the quarter, Advisors Capital Management, LLC bought 99,889 shares of NYSE:DHR for a total holding of 105,937. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $276.14.

On 11/17/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $259.09 per share and a market cap of $188.99Bil. The stock has returned -15.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-book ratio of 4.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.82 and a price-sales ratio of 6.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Advisors Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SJNK by 880,881 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.26.

On 11/17/2022, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF traded for a price of $24.4 per share and a market cap of $3.52Bil. The stock has returned -5.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a price-book ratio of 1.33.

Advisors Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SHYG by 525,336 shares. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.79.

On 11/17/2022, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $41.12 per share and a market cap of $7.00Bil. The stock has returned -4.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 6.07.

The guru established a new position worth 695,668 shares in ARCA:HYLB, giving the stock a 0.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.13 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $33.9057 per share and a market cap of $3.98Bil. The stock has returned -10.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

