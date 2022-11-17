Brick & Kyle, Associates recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

905 MT. EYRE ROAD NEWTOWN, PA 18940

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 56 stocks valued at a total of $165.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.80%), MSFT(4.66%), and CVS(4.21%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Brick & Kyle, Associates’s top five trades of the quarter.

Brick & Kyle, Associates reduced their investment in NYSE:MCD by 12,741 shares. The trade had a 1.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $255.59.

On 11/17/2022, McDonald's Corp traded for a price of $272.705 per share and a market cap of $200.21Bil. The stock has returned 10.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McDonald's Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.00 and a price-sales ratio of 8.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Brick & Kyle, Associates reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 19,510 shares. The trade had a 1.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/17/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $150.04 per share and a market cap of $2,384.63Bil. The stock has returned -1.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-book ratio of 47.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.33 and a price-sales ratio of 6.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Brick & Kyle, Associates bought 29,079 shares of NYSE:BAC for a total holding of 82,889. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.43.

On 11/17/2022, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $37.1 per share and a market cap of $297.71Bil. The stock has returned -18.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-book ratio of 1.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.17 and a price-sales ratio of 3.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 31,741-share investment in ARCA:FDD. Previously, the stock had a 0.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.46 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Income Fund traded for a price of $11.11 per share and a market cap of $178.75Mil. The stock has returned -16.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Income Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a price-book ratio of 0.87.

The guru sold out of their 3,574-share investment in ARCA:VNQ. Previously, the stock had a 0.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $92.59 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $84.23 per share and a market cap of $34.50Bil. The stock has returned -21.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a price-book ratio of 2.21.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.