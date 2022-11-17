ASHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 92 stocks valued at a total of $656.00Mil. The top holdings were SUPN(5.65%), INCY(4.40%), and AXON(4.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ASHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 828,822-share investment in NAS:HCAT. Previously, the stock had a 1.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.24 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, Health Catalyst Inc traded for a price of $9.86 per share and a market cap of $538.75Mil. The stock has returned -80.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Health Catalyst Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.62 and a price-sales ratio of 1.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 87,381 shares in NAS:TLT, giving the stock a 1.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $111.82 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.235 per share and a market cap of $25.01Bil. The stock has returned -29.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

ASHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:NVEE by 78,780 shares. The trade had a 1.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $130.71.

On 11/17/2022, NV5 Global Inc traded for a price of $144.45 per share and a market cap of $2.25Bil. The stock has returned 32.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NV5 Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-book ratio of 3.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.27 and a price-sales ratio of 2.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, ASHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC bought 76,840 shares of NAS:CPRT for a total holding of 313,984. The trade had a 1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.54.

On 11/17/2022, Copart Inc traded for a price of $62.92 per share and a market cap of $29.92Bil. The stock has returned -20.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Copart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-book ratio of 6.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.12 and a price-sales ratio of 8.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

ASHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:HRMY by 176,480 shares. The trade had a 1.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.78.

On 11/17/2022, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc traded for a price of $55.77 per share and a market cap of $3.30Bil. The stock has returned 38.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-book ratio of 9.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.05 and a price-sales ratio of 8.43.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

