Maven Securities LTD recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1036 stocks valued at a total of $5.11Bil. The top holdings were TWTR(0.77%), ATVI(0.57%), and SPY(0.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Maven Securities LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

Maven Securities LTD reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 153,333 shares. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 11/17/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $284.81 per share and a market cap of $160.97Bil. The stock has returned -27.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a price-book ratio of 5.80.

Maven Securities LTD reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 97,989 shares. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 11/17/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $393.48 per share and a market cap of $376.08Bil. The stock has returned -14.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-book ratio of 3.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.49 and a price-sales ratio of 2.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 901,189 shares in NYSE:TWTR, giving the stock a 0.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.71 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, Twitter Inc traded for a price of $53.7 per share and a market cap of $41.09Bil. The stock has returned -2.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twitter Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 66.62 and a price-sales ratio of 8.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Maven Securities LTD bought 377,413 shares of NAS:ATVI for a total holding of 395,013. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.3.

On 11/17/2022, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $73.905 per share and a market cap of $57.59Bil. The stock has returned 15.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-book ratio of 3.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.82 and a price-sales ratio of 7.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Maven Securities LTD reduced their investment in NAS:ADBE by 29,649 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $378.38.

On 11/17/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $336.86 per share and a market cap of $156.08Bil. The stock has returned -49.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-book ratio of 10.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.81 and a price-sales ratio of 9.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

