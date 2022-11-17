Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 6 stocks valued at a total of $301.00Mil. The top holdings were CNSL(54.35%), LILAK(29.09%), and UNIT(10.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 132,276-share investment in NAS:HMTV. Previously, the stock had a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.56 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, Hemisphere Media Group Inc traded for a price of $7.15 per share and a market cap of $289.92Mil. The stock has returned -39.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hemisphere Media Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.57 and a price-sales ratio of 1.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:MCS by 7,048 shares. The trade had a 0.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.09.

On 11/17/2022, Marcus Corp traded for a price of $15.91 per share and a market cap of $501.93Mil. The stock has returned -22.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marcus Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 398.25, a price-book ratio of 1.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.44 and a price-sales ratio of 0.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. bought 2,974 shares of NAS:LILAK for a total holding of 14,250,962. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.08.

On 11/17/2022, Liberty Latin America Ltd traded for a price of $8.01 per share and a market cap of $1.74Bil. The stock has returned -36.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty Latin America Ltd has a price-book ratio of 0.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.26 and a price-sales ratio of 0.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:FOUR by 1,143 shares. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.01.

On 11/17/2022, Shift4 Payments Inc traded for a price of $47.64 per share and a market cap of $2.69Bil. The stock has returned -28.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shift4 Payments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 106.00, a price-book ratio of 8.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.72 and a price-sales ratio of 1.74.

During the quarter, Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. bought 1,487 shares of NAS:LILA for a total holding of 23,862. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.11.

On 11/17/2022, Liberty Latin America Ltd traded for a price of $8.01 per share and a market cap of $1.74Bil. The stock has returned -38.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty Latin America Ltd has a price-book ratio of 0.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.26 and a price-sales ratio of 0.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

