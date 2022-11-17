M Financial Asset Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 21 stocks valued at a total of $23.00Mil. The top holdings were VEU(28.96%), DFUV(23.30%), and DFIV(14.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were M Financial Asset Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, M Financial Asset Management, Inc. bought 75,147 shares of ARCA:DFUV for a total holding of 183,741. The trade had a 9.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.52.

On 11/17/2022, Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF traded for a price of $34.13 per share and a market cap of $8.13Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a price-book ratio of 1.87.

M Financial Asset Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VEU by 14,187 shares. The trade had a 2.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.27.

On 11/17/2022, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $50.06 per share and a market cap of $32.41Bil. The stock has returned -18.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a price-book ratio of 1.48.

M Financial Asset Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VDE by 675 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.1.

On 11/17/2022, Vanguard Energy ETF traded for a price of $127.54 per share and a market cap of $8.95Bil. The stock has returned 64.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Energy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a price-book ratio of 2.50.

M Financial Asset Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:DFAS by 557 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.08.

On 11/17/2022, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $52.81 per share and a market cap of $4.79Bil. The stock has returned -14.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a price-book ratio of 1.90.

M Financial Asset Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VAW by 159 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $164.1.

On 11/17/2022, Vanguard Materials ETF traded for a price of $172.694 per share and a market cap of $2.84Bil. The stock has returned -9.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Materials ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a price-book ratio of 2.50.

