BROOKS, MOORE & ASSOCIATES, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3905 SAINT ELMO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, TN 37409

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 82 stocks valued at a total of $124.00Mil. The top holdings were JNJ(4.29%), MSFT(4.12%), and ABBV(4.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BROOKS, MOORE & ASSOCIATES, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

BROOKS, MOORE & ASSOCIATES, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:JPST by 43,300 shares. The trade had a 1.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.96.

On 11/17/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.14 per share and a market cap of $21.97Bil. The stock has returned 0.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 50,434-share investment in NAS:INTC. Previously, the stock had a 1.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.09 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $29.82 per share and a market cap of $122.81Bil. The stock has returned -37.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-book ratio of 1.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 53,990-share investment in NYSE:STOR. Previously, the stock had a 1.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.41 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, STORE Capital Corp traded for a price of $31.695 per share and a market cap of $8.96Bil. The stock has returned -1.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, STORE Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-book ratio of 1.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.41 and a price-sales ratio of 9.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, BROOKS, MOORE & ASSOCIATES, INC. bought 4,531 shares of NYSE:IBM for a total holding of 15,286. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.23.

On 11/17/2022, International Business Machines Corp traded for a price of $145.57 per share and a market cap of $131.22Bil. The stock has returned 28.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Business Machines Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 105.94, a price-book ratio of 6.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.22 and a price-sales ratio of 2.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, BROOKS, MOORE & ASSOCIATES, INC. bought 6,085 shares of NAS:PNFP for a total holding of 21,147. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.9.

On 11/17/2022, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc traded for a price of $81.08 per share and a market cap of $6.19Bil. The stock has returned -20.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-book ratio of 1.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82 and a price-sales ratio of 4.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

