Neo Ivy Capital Management recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

300 PARK AVE FL 12 NEW YORK, NY 10022

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 382 stocks valued at a total of $38.00Mil. The top holdings were CAG(0.94%), COP(0.94%), and LMT(0.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Neo Ivy Capital Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 2,544-share investment in NYSE:CLX. Previously, the stock had a 0.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $144.3 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, Clorox Co traded for a price of $144.48 per share and a market cap of $17.73Bil. The stock has returned -12.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Clorox Co has a price-earnings ratio of 44.07, a price-book ratio of 54.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.84 and a price-sales ratio of 2.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 3,969-share investment in NYSE:KMX. Previously, the stock had a 0.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.38 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, CarMax Inc traded for a price of $66.82 per share and a market cap of $10.54Bil. The stock has returned -54.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CarMax Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-book ratio of 1.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.06 and a price-sales ratio of 0.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 13,761 shares in NYSE:KBH, giving the stock a 0.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.06 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, KB Home traded for a price of $29.615 per share and a market cap of $2.53Bil. The stock has returned -31.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KB Home has a price-earnings ratio of 3.46, a price-book ratio of 0.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.40 and a price-sales ratio of 0.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 13,483 shares in NAS:CSX, giving the stock a 0.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.08 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, CSX Corp traded for a price of $30.82 per share and a market cap of $64.73Bil. The stock has returned -12.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CSX Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-book ratio of 5.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.95 and a price-sales ratio of 4.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 12,694 shares in NYSE:CNP, giving the stock a 0.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.2 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, CenterPoint Energy Inc traded for a price of $29.135 per share and a market cap of $18.33Bil. The stock has returned 11.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CenterPoint Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-book ratio of 1.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.89 and a price-sales ratio of 2.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.