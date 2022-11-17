DROMS STRAUSS ADVISORS INC /MO/ /ADV recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 60 stocks valued at a total of $202.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(19.44%), GSLC(16.06%), and IVE(8.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DROMS STRAUSS ADVISORS INC /MO/ /ADV’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, DROMS STRAUSS ADVISORS INC /MO/ /ADV bought 48,694 shares of BATS:JMST for a total holding of 129,444. The trade had a 1.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.42.

On 11/17/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF traded for a price of $50.435 per share and a market cap of $2.55Bil. The stock has returned -0.47% over the past year.

During the quarter, DROMS STRAUSS ADVISORS INC /MO/ /ADV bought 93,334 shares of ARCA:IBDO for a total holding of 131,888. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.93.

On 11/17/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $24.98 per share and a market cap of $2.03Bil. The stock has returned -1.34% over the past year.

During the quarter, DROMS STRAUSS ADVISORS INC /MO/ /ADV bought 58,746 shares of ARCA:IBDP for a total holding of 83,542. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.55.

On 11/17/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $24.385 per share and a market cap of $2.01Bil. The stock has returned -4.52% over the past year.

During the quarter, DROMS STRAUSS ADVISORS INC /MO/ /ADV bought 54,907 shares of ARCA:IBDQ for a total holding of 81,899. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.52.

On 11/17/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $24.295 per share and a market cap of $1.54Bil. The stock has returned -6.51% over the past year.

During the quarter, DROMS STRAUSS ADVISORS INC /MO/ /ADV bought 56,693 shares of ARCA:IBDR for a total holding of 85,789. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.67.

On 11/17/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $23.35 per share and a market cap of $1.24Bil. The stock has returned -8.65% over the past year.

