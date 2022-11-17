Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 131 stocks valued at a total of $362.00Mil. The top holdings were IJH(6.85%), SPLG(6.54%), and SPY(6.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC bought 285,314 shares of ARCA:SPLG for a total holding of 563,273. The trade had a 3.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.53.

On 11/17/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $46.255 per share and a market cap of $14.98Bil. The stock has returned -14.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a price-book ratio of 3.59.

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:BSV by 95,265 shares. The trade had a 1.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.09.

On 11/17/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $75.125 per share and a market cap of $37.55Bil. The stock has returned -6.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC bought 75,258 shares of NAS:ESGU for a total holding of 115,739. The trade had a 1.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.16.

On 11/17/2022, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF traded for a price of $87.32 per share and a market cap of $20.18Bil. The stock has returned -17.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a price-book ratio of 3.73.

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVE by 45,709 shares. The trade had a 1.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.79.

On 11/17/2022, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $146.03 per share and a market cap of $24.61Bil. The stock has returned -3.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a price-book ratio of 2.62.

The guru sold out of their 36,315-share investment in ARCA:PRF. Previously, the stock had a 1.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $152.98 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF traded for a price of $157.58 per share and a market cap of $5.89Bil. The stock has returned -5.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

