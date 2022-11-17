SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 517 stocks valued at a total of $335.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(1.52%), SHY(1.42%), and GSLC(1.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SHY by 54,682 shares. The trade had a 1.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.95.

On 11/17/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.15 per share and a market cap of $29.59Bil. The stock has returned -4.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 72,956-share investment in ARCA:QGRO. Previously, the stock had a 1.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $60.3 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, American Century STOXX U.S.Quality Growth ETF traded for a price of $60.23 per share and a market cap of $262.13Mil. The stock has returned -23.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, American Century STOXX U.S.Quality Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a price-book ratio of 6.83.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:VLUE by 35,531 shares. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.95.

On 11/17/2022, iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF traded for a price of $94.15 per share and a market cap of $8.03Bil. The stock has returned -9.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a price-book ratio of 1.55.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:QDIV by 90,961 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.48.

On 11/17/2022, Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF traded for a price of $32.0184 per share and a market cap of $57.32Mil. The stock has returned 0.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a price-book ratio of 2.03.

During the quarter, SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC bought 46,408 shares of ARCA:JPST for a total holding of 50,568. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.96.

On 11/17/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.14 per share and a market cap of $21.97Bil. The stock has returned 0.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

