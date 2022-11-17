LWM Advisory Services, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1250 S PINE ISLAND RD PLANTATION, FL 33324

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 116 stocks valued at a total of $88.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.90%), EELV(7.48%), and SPY(4.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LWM Advisory Services, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 25,556 shares in BATS:JMST, giving the stock a 1.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.42 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF traded for a price of $50.435 per share and a market cap of $2.55Bil. The stock has returned -0.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 18,173-share investment in ARCA:XMVM. Previously, the stock had a 0.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $41.85 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF traded for a price of $45.3211 per share and a market cap of $210.73Mil. The stock has returned -6.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a price-book ratio of 1.26.

During the quarter, LWM Advisory Services, LLC bought 31,323 shares of ARCA:EELV for a total holding of 314,564. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.68.

On 11/17/2022, Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF traded for a price of $22.36 per share and a market cap of $969.31Mil. The stock has returned -7.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a price-book ratio of 1.11.

During the quarter, LWM Advisory Services, LLC bought 16,968 shares of ARCA:FVD for a total holding of 28,891. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.38.

On 11/17/2022, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund traded for a price of $39.7 per share and a market cap of $12.31Bil. The stock has returned -3.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a price-book ratio of 2.52.

The guru sold out of their 12,915-share investment in ARCA:XSVM. Previously, the stock had a 0.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.45 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF traded for a price of $48.34 per share and a market cap of $705.85Mil. The stock has returned -11.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a price-book ratio of 1.08.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.