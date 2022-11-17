MILESTONE WEALTH, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

737 MAIN STREET BUFFALO, NY 140203

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 227 stocks valued at a total of $84.00Mil. The top holdings were GSLC(18.79%), GCOR(17.44%), and GSUS(7.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MILESTONE WEALTH, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MILESTONE WEALTH, LLC bought 5,000 shares of ARCA:GLD for a total holding of 8,676. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.81.

On 11/17/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $163.77 per share and a market cap of $51.13Bil. The stock has returned -6.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

MILESTONE WEALTH, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:GSLC by 7,231 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.52.

On 11/17/2022, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF traded for a price of $78.28 per share and a market cap of $10.62Bil. The stock has returned -15.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a price-book ratio of 3.52.

MILESTONE WEALTH, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TWTR by 10,500 shares. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.71.

On 11/17/2022, Twitter Inc traded for a price of $53.7 per share and a market cap of $41.09Bil. The stock has returned -2.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twitter Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 66.62 and a price-sales ratio of 8.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, MILESTONE WEALTH, LLC bought 20,000 shares of ARCA:SLV for a total holding of 43,048. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.72.

On 11/17/2022, iShares Silver Trust traded for a price of $19.255 per share and a market cap of $9.83Bil. The stock has returned -17.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

MILESTONE WEALTH, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:GCOR by 5,530 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.77.

On 11/17/2022, Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $41.1425 per share and a market cap of $423.77Mil. The stock has returned -13.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.