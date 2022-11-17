BNP PARIBAS ARBITRAGE, SNC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1 RUE LAFFITTE PARIS, I0 75009

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 4728 stocks valued at a total of $62.48Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(1.92%), SPY(1.87%), and AAPL(1.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BNP PARIBAS ARBITRAGE, SNC’s top five trades of the quarter.

BNP PARIBAS ARBITRAGE, SNC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 3,961,528 shares. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/17/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $150.11 per share and a market cap of $2,384.63Bil. The stock has returned -1.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-book ratio of 47.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.33 and a price-sales ratio of 6.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

BNP PARIBAS ARBITRAGE, SNC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 2,058,225 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 11/17/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $241.88 per share and a market cap of $1,801.22Bil. The stock has returned -28.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-book ratio of 10.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.31 and a price-sales ratio of 8.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 4,888,880-share investment in NAS:GOOGL. Previously, the stock had a 0.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $110.89 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $98.66 per share and a market cap of $1,275.22Bil. The stock has returned -33.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-book ratio of 5.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.63 and a price-sales ratio of 4.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, BNP PARIBAS ARBITRAGE, SNC bought 817,736 shares of NYSE:TMO for a total holding of 992,311. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $559.63.

On 11/17/2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc traded for a price of $528.01 per share and a market cap of $206.89Bil. The stock has returned -17.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-book ratio of 4.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.23 and a price-sales ratio of 4.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

BNP PARIBAS ARBITRAGE, SNC reduced their investment in NYSE:BMY by 3,959,675 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.54.

On 11/17/2022, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co traded for a price of $77.315 per share and a market cap of $164.42Bil. The stock has returned 33.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a price-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-book ratio of 5.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.00 and a price-sales ratio of 3.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.