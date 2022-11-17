MONTCHANIN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

PO BOX 150 MONTCHANIN, DE 19710

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 47 stocks valued at a total of $71.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(18.83%), MSFT(7.74%), and KMI(7.67%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MONTCHANIN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 16,875 shares in NYSE:DVN, giving the stock a 1.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.13 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, Devon Energy Corp traded for a price of $69.5156 per share and a market cap of $45.47Bil. The stock has returned 75.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Devon Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-book ratio of 4.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.02 and a price-sales ratio of 2.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, MONTCHANIN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 29,550 shares of NAS:QYLD for a total holding of 149,560. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.1.

On 11/17/2022, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF traded for a price of $16.45 per share and a market cap of $6.55Bil. The stock has returned -17.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a price-book ratio of 5.80.

MONTCHANIN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 2,991 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/17/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $150.11 per share and a market cap of $2,384.63Bil. The stock has returned -1.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-book ratio of 47.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.33 and a price-sales ratio of 6.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 8,500 shares in NYSE:NRG, giving the stock a 0.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.88 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, NRG Energy Inc traded for a price of $41.87 per share and a market cap of $9.62Bil. The stock has returned 18.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NRG Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-book ratio of 1.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.76 and a price-sales ratio of 0.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 2,050-share investment in NYSE:IBM. Previously, the stock had a 0.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $131.23 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, International Business Machines Corp traded for a price of $145.57 per share and a market cap of $131.22Bil. The stock has returned 28.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Business Machines Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 105.94, a price-book ratio of 6.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.22 and a price-sales ratio of 2.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.