NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the Central District of California on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Torrid Holdings (: CURV) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted in July 2021 (the “IPO”).



According to the Complaint, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) in the first half of 2021, Torrid had experienced a temporary surge in demand as a result of changed consumer behaviors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and government stimulus and that such ephemeral demand trends had dissipated and were not internally projected to continue following the IPO; (2) Torrid was suffering from severe supply chain disruptions caused by the emergence of the Delta variant of COVID-19, which had first emerged in May 2021; (3) Torrid was running materially below historical inventory levels as a result of supply chain disruptions; (4) as a result, Torrid did not have sufficient inventory to meet expected consumer demand for its fiscal third quarter of 2021; (5) as a result, late inventory arrival had materially impaired the Company from effectively matching consumer buying trends, creating an undisclosed risk of increased markdowns and promotional activities necessary to sell undesirable inventory; (6) Torrid’s CFO planned to retire shortly after the IPO; and (7) as a result of the above, the Registration Statement’s representations regarding Torrid’s historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, financial results, and trajectory of the Company at the time of the IPO, and were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable factual basis.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Torrid should contact the Firm prior to the January 17, 2023 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected] .