National plaintiffs law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP recommends that Enviva Inc. (“Enviva” or the “Company”) investors who suffered losses from purchasing or otherwise acquiring Enviva securities (NYSE: EVA) between February 21, 2019 and October 11, 2022 contact our attorneys immediately regarding pending securities fraud class action against Enviva. The deadline to apply to be a lead plaintiff is January 3, 2023.

Class Period: February 21, 2019 – October 11, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: January 3, 2023

Case information: lieffcabraser.com%2Fsecurities%2Fenviva%2F

Contact us: Email or text[email protected] or call 1-800-541-7358

The securities class action alleges defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Enviva misrepresented the environmental sustainability of its wood pellet procurement and production process; (b) the Company overstated its cash flows; and (c) Enviva misrepresented its ability to grow.

On October 12, 2022, investment firm Blue Orca Capital published a report claiming that new data showed that Enviva was greenwashing its wood procurement process. The report also claimed that Enviva was “dangerously levered” and whose poor cash flow generation would leave the Company with negative cash flows by next year. On this news, the price of Enviva stock fell $7.74 per share, or 13.13%, to close at $51.23 per share on October 12, 2022, on elevated trading volume.

About Lieff Cabraser

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, with over 120 attorneys in offices in San Francisco, New York, Nashville, and Munich, Germany, is an internationally-recognized law firm committed to advancing the rights of investors and promoting corporate responsibility. Recognized as a “Plaintiffs’ Powerhouse” by Law360, Lieff Cabraser has litigated some of the most important civil cases in the United States, and has assisted clients in recovering over $127 billion in verdicts and settlements. For over 50 years, Lieff Cabraser has remained committed to ensuring access to justice for all.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117006036/en/