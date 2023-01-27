Calling fashion and music lovers everywhere—Skechers has collaborated with multi-platinum global pop sensation Ava Max on a limited-edition footwear collection, with the first two styles launching today. This on-trend capsule is the evolution of an ongoing partnership between Skechers and Ava Max. It all began with her wearing Skechers D’Lites in her 2021 %26ldquo%3BMy+Head+and+My+Heart%26rdquo%3B video, which led to a campaign launch earlier this year for the brand’s best-selling Skechers Uno sneaker.

“It has been incredible working with the Skechers team to bring my vision to life with the Skechers x Ava Max collaboration,” said Ava Max. “I wanted to create my own spin on classic silhouettes, and I am so excited for it to finally be here!”

Sneakerheads can wear their favorite popstar’s glam-meets-edge look with two hot styles designed with guidance from the singer and songwriter herself. Skechers x Ava Max: Roadies Surge, a high-top lace-up fashion sneaker boot, brings the Y2K vibe with black patent leather upper and classic rugged lug outsole. Skechers x Ava Max: Uno Hi is an elevated update to the iconic Skechers Uno fashion sneaker in monochromatic off-white with patent leather trim on a platform wedge for extra height.

The global hitmaker, whose tracks have been streamed more than 12 billion times, was recently honored with awards for International Artist of the Year and Best Video of the Year at the 2022+LOS40+Music+Awards in Spain, and performed her new single “Million Dollar Baby” at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in Dusseldorf on Sunday. Ava Max’s second studio album, Diamonds & Dancefloors, is scheduled to be released on January 27, 2023.

The first limited-edition Skechersx Ava Max capsule collection is available at skechers.com and in select Skechers flagship stores starting today. Additional styles will follow later in 2023.

About AVA MAX:

Ava Max is ready to take her already extraordinary rise to the pinnacle of pop success to even greater heights with her new single “Million Dollar Baby” and upcoming album Diamonds and Dancefloors. With over 12.5B worldwide streams, an array of smash collaborations, and multiple RIAA gold and platinum certifications in the US alone, the first-generation Albanian American artist has fast proven a true pop superstar, hailed for her seismic voice, idiosyncratic high fashion mindset, and undeniable knack for cinematic, theatrical popcraft. 2018 saw Max make her explosive arrival with the blockbuster success of the RIAA 4x-platinum certified hit, “Sweet but Psycho.” Currently boasting more than 4B global streams, the track took the world by storm, spending three weeks in the top 10 on Billboard’s “Hot 100” while reaching #1 in more than 20 countries around the world. Max kept up the pace with a series of smash singles, including the RIAA gold certified “So Am I,” “Salt,” and the platinum “My Head & My Heart,” as well as the platinum certified title track to her acclaimed full-length debut, Heaven & Hell. 2021 saw Max unveil “Every Time I Cry” and her worldwide hit anthem with Tiësto, “The Motto,” which has proven to be an undeniable international blockbuster, reaching the top 5 on Billboard’s “Dance/Electronic Songs” chart while earning over 955M worldwide streams thus far. Now, with new singles “Maybe You’re The Problem,” “Million Dollar Baby” and “Weapons” and the upcoming arrival of Diamonds & Dancefloors, Ava Max is poised to push pop even further, setting a direct course toward the top and beyond.

About SKECHERS USA, Inc.

Skechers USA, Inc. ( NYSE:SKX, Financial), The Comfort Technology Company™ based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in over 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through digital stores and 4,458 Company- and third-party-owned physical retail stores. The Company manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

