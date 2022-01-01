VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its model home in Grand Vue, a boutique new home community of only 20 single-family homes perched on a ridge with spectacular mountain views in Vancouver, Washington.

The brand-new professionally decorated and fully furnished model home is a stunning five-bedroom residence featuring a dramatic 2-story foyer and a bright, open great room with luxurious covered outdoor patio. Showcasing the community’s Rockcress Farmhouse home design, the model serves as an inspiration to home buyers.

Located in the highly desirable Felida neighborhood of Vancouver, Washington, Grand Vue offers luxury single-family homes with contemporary architecture. Toll Brothers homes showcase innovative floor plans with two- or three-stories, 3,200 to over 4,300 square feet of luxury living space, 5 to 6 bedrooms, and 10-foot ceilings on the main level. Flexible options include covered outdoor living, first-floor bedrooms, bonus rooms, lofts, and dedicated office space. Homes are priced from $1 million.

“We are thrilled to debut our incredible model home in this very special community that showcases the best in Toll Brothers luxury,” said JJ Portlock, Division President of Toll Brothers in Portland. “Our quality homes are set in a great location in the Vancouver School District and close to all of the excitement of the newly revitalized Vancouver waterfront.”

Grand Vue is located on the Washington state side of the Columbia River in Vancouver, Washington which is known for its small-town vibe, rejuvenated Waterfront Park, and emerging dining scene. The big-city amenities of Portland, Oregon are nearby. The community offers easy access to Interstates 205 and 5, for a quick commute to employment centers in both Vancouver and Portland.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the newly expanded Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

A limited number of homes with designer-appointed features in the Grand Vue community are available for quick move-in this year. For more information on Grand Vue and Toll Brothers communities in the Portland, Oregon and Seattle, Washington areas, call (844) 900-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/WA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

