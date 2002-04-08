HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (: ORN) (the “Company”), a leading specialty construction company, completed a 15 month rebuild of the recently commissioned Dredge Lavaca. Advancements to the dredge’s ladder, accommodations, and operating systems were made to continue to provide exceptional dredging service to its clients and industry partners in both the public and private sectors along the Gulf Coast. The Lavaca is scheduled to begin work mid-November 2022 on a newly awarded contract for the Port of Corpus Christi and will take part in the continued maintenance of waterways, deepening and widening projects for years to come throughout the Gulf Coast. The design of the dredge, including its modular quarters, walkways, access and egress points, ventilation, handrail & fendering systems have all been engineered specifically with an emphasis on safety. Design improvements to the crew accommodations reduced noise and vibrations during dredging operations and provide a reprieve for the crew during their rest periods. The open-concept lever room allows for the leverman to monitor and control all dredging systems from a specially designed control station with touchscreen displays and floor-to-ceiling windows that provide a 180-degree field of view. Tier III diesel-electric engines and electric winches is another step forward for the Company to continue our commitment to protecting the environment by preventing potential spills and reducing NOx emissions within our operating areas. Orion’s commitment to Safety and “Target Zero” is also instilled into our vetted contractors, and is reflected indirectly in this project, as the project surpassed 65,000 manhours without any lost time incidents or recordable injuries.







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4abad09-88b6-46c1-98cc-acd135e450db

About Orion Group Holdings, Inc.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company’s marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, and rebar across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas.

Forward-Looking Statements

The matters discussed in this press release may constitute or include projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the provisions of which the Company is availing itself. Certain forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as 'believes', 'expects', 'may', 'will', 'could', 'should', 'seeks', 'approximately', 'intends', 'plans', 'estimates', or 'anticipates', or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, intentions, estimates, forecasts, outlook, assumptions, or goals. In particular, statements regarding future operations or results, including those set forth in this press release and any other statement, express or implied, concerning future operating results or the future generation of or ability to generate revenues, income, net income, profit, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, or cash flow, including to service debt, and including any estimates, forecasts or assumptions regarding future revenues or revenue growth, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements also include estimated project start date, anticipated revenues, and contract options which may or may not be awarded in the future. Forward looking statements involve risks, including those associated with the Company's fixed price contracts that impacts profits, unforeseen productivity delays that may alter the final profitability of the contract, cancellation of the contract by the customer for unforeseen reasons, delays or decreases in funding by the customer, levels and predictability of government funding or other governmental budgetary constraints and any potential contract options which may or may not be awarded in the future, and are the sole discretion of award by the customer. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results. In light of these and other uncertainties, the inclusion of forward-looking statements in this press release should not be regarded as a representation by the Company that the Company's plans, estimates, forecasts, goals, intentions, or objectives will be achieved or realized. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update information contained in this press release whether as a result of new developments or otherwise.

Please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed on March 7, 2022, which is available on its website at www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com or at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, for additional and more detailed discussion of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations, estimates or forecasts.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc.

Francis Okoniewski, Vice President Investor Relations

(346) 616-4138

[email protected]

www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com

Source: Orion Group Holdings, Inc.