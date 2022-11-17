First-in-Human VenoValve recipients continue to benefit from VenoValve at average of 3 years post-surgery

No venous ulcer recurrences or CVI relapses

Stability in improvements for all study endpoints including reflux, disease severity (rVCSS), and pain (VAS)

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2022 / enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) ("enVVeno" or the "Company"), a company setting new standards of care for the treatment of venous disease, today announced that Principal Investigator Dr. Jorge Hernando Ulloa presented positive long-term, three-year observational data from a cohort of patients that participated in the previously concluded VenoValve first-in-human clinical trial.

The data, which was presented at the 49th Annual VEITH Symposium in New York, showed that the VenoValve recipients, who are now an average of thirty-six (36) months post VenoValve implantation, continue to benefit from the VenoValve and have experienced no relapses of severe Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI) and no recurrences of venous ulcers. Safety events were limited to one (1) thrombosis after discontinuation of anti-coagulation medication.

Average improvements in reflux (the backwards flow of blood), CVI disease manifestations (rVCSS) and pain (VAS) remained stable at sixty three percent (63%), fifty two percent (52%), and eighty four percent (84%) respectively, when compared to pre-surgery levels, for the cohort of eight (8) patients that agreed to be followed at conclusion of the one year first-in-human trial. One patient experienced an increase in rVCSS due to dermatitis, which is unrelated to the VenoValve or vascular disease.

The average age of the patient group is sixty-eight (68), including one patient that is now eighty-nine (89) years old and another patient that is now eighty-five (85) years old.

"We are extremely pleased that our VenoValve first-in-human patients continue to benefit from the VenoValve surgeries that occurred three years ago and that these patients are no longer burdened by the debilitating impacts from severe CVI," said Robert Berman, enVVeno Medical's Chief Executive Officer. "Our goal is to help millions of patients that suffer from debilitating CVI and currently have no effective treatment options."

The VenoValve is a first-in-class, surgically implanted replacement venous valve that is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE ( S urgical A nti-reflux V enous V alve E ndoprosthesis U.S. pivotal trial, a prospective, non-blinded, single arm, multi-center study of 75 CVI patients.

The VenoValve is intended to restore proper directional blood flow for patients with CVI of the deep veins of the leg. CVI occurs when the natural valves inside of the veins fail, causing blood to flow in the wrong direction (reflux), and creating increased pressure inside of the veins of the leg (venous hypertension).

CVI can cause the leg to swell, and blood vessels to break, resulting in discoloration, pain, and the breakdown of the skin leading to venous ulcers (open sores) which are difficult to heal. Patients with severe CVI have limited mobility and often experience difficulty standing, walking, and completing everyday tasks. The Company estimates that approximately 2.5 million people in the U.S. that suffer from the debilitating impacts of severe deep venous CVI would be candidates for the VenoValve.

Patients suffering from lower leg swelling, pain, non-healing leg sores, enlarged veins, and/or brownish or blueish skin discoloration - who may also have leg pain when standing or walking - may be candidates for the SAVVE trial. Interested patients can learn more about the SAVVE trial and fill out a pre-qualification questionnaire by visiting www.VenoValve.com.

About enVVeno Medical Corporation

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) is an Irvine, California-based, late clinical-stage medical device company focused on the advancement of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) solutions to improve the standard of care for the treatment of venous disease. The Company's lead product, the VenoValve®, is a first-in-class surgical replacement venous valve being developed for the treatment of deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). The Company is also developing a non-surgical, transcatheter based replacement venous valve for the treatment of deep venous CVI called enVVe™. CVI occurs when valves inside of the veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in the backwards flow of blood (reflux), blood pooling in the lower leg, increased pressure in the veins of the leg (venous hypertension) and in severe cases, venous ulcers that are difficult to heal and become chronic. Both the VenoValve and enVVe are designed to act as one-way valves, to help assist in propelling blood up the leg, and back to the heart and lungs. The VenoValve is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. pivotal study and the company is currently waiting for regulatory approval to begin the TAVVE first-in-human trial for enVVe.

