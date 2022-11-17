DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2022 / Public Ventures, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, completed its first financing as a broker-dealer for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE).

The Public Ventures' portion of the financing was completed via a private investment in public equity (PIPE) transaction with our community of experienced individual investors. The total financing for Cue Biopharma was approximately $30 million of which a significant portion came from the Public Ventures community and institutional investors that have invested previously in Cue Biopharma. Full details about the financing can be found at www.cuebiopharma.com.

"We are pleased to complete our first financing under Public Ventures for a company MDB Capital Group co-founded over seven years ago with scientists from Albert Einstein College of Medicine," said Christopher Marlett, CEO of MDB Capital Holdings. "We are thankful to our member community of investors for enabling a value-added approach to financing visionary public companies that possess the potential to be market leaders in their technology category."

About Public Ventures, LLC

Public Ventures is a member-driven investor community and broker-dealer clearing platform with the mission of backing visionary public companies that have the potential to become market leaders in their technology category.

About MDB Capital Holdings, LLC

MDB was founded in 1997 with the purpose of backing visionary technology, inventors, and technology entrepreneurs via a new form of public venture that finances pre-revenue, early-stage companies through early public offerings, primarily listed on NASDAQ. After successfully launching 16 companies under this public venture model, MDB is now positioned to scale up the number of companies it can back with its unique process and community of investors.

MDB seeks to support the growth of the public venture marketplace via its wholly owned subsidiaries Public Ventures, LLC ("Public Ventures''), PatentVest, Inc., and by incubating new visionary companies that are taken public via offerings exclusively to the shareholders of MDB.

MDB is in the process of expanding the business scope of Public Ventures, an SEC registered and FINRA member broker-dealer, to include self-clearing capabilities with the mission to create a value-added platform for investors and issuers.

For more information, please visit www.mdb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond MDB's control. MDB's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in documents that may be filed by MDB from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent MDB's views as of the date of this press release. MDB anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. MDB undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing MDB's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

