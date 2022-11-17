CENTRAL TRUST Co recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1303 stocks valued at a total of $2.92Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.46%), PHYS(3.34%), and SCHD(2.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CENTRAL TRUST Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought 155,138 shares of ARCA:STIP for a total holding of 801,212. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.03.

On 11/17/2022, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $96.97 per share and a market cap of $12.50Bil. The stock has returned -3.76% over the past year.

During the quarter, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought 85,433 shares of ARCA:VYM for a total holding of 135,160. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.33.

On 11/17/2022, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $109.61 per share and a market cap of $50.49Bil. The stock has returned 2.56% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a price-book ratio of 2.59.

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced their investment in ARCA:JPST by 107,115 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.96.

On 11/17/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.15 per share and a market cap of $21.97Bil. The stock has returned 0.16% over the past year.

During the quarter, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought 77,923 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 1,174,222. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.31.

On 11/17/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $76.44 per share and a market cap of $42.60Bil. The stock has returned 0.08% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a price-book ratio of 3.56.

During the quarter, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought 62,509 shares of ARCA:BIV for a total holding of 85,969. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.89.

On 11/17/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.58 per share and a market cap of $12.53Bil. The stock has returned -12.92% over the past year.

