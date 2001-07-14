Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) today announced it plans to report financial results for the third quarter ended October 29, 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022, after the market closes. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results on December 1, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. CT. The conference call will be hosted by Dave Kimbell, chief executive officer, and Scott Settersten, chief financial officer.

Investors and analysts who are interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 704-4453. Participants may also listen to a real-time audio webcast of the conference call by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website located at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Finvestor. A replay of the webcast will remain available for 90 days. A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on December 15, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering conference ID number 13733783.

About Ulta Beauty

At Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA), the possibilities are beautiful. Ulta Beauty is the largest U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. In 1990, the Company reinvented the beauty retail experience by offering a new way to shop for beauty – bringing together All Things Beauty, All in One Place®. Today, Ulta Beauty operates more than 1,300 retail stores across 50 states and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials, and social content. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com.

Ulta Beauty was recently added to the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, which tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency. More information about Ulta Beauty’s corporate responsibility efforts can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Finvestor.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005738/en/