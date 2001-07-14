MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Michel Khalaf, president and chief executive officer, and John McCallion, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, beginning at approximately 8:40 a.m. (ET).

A live webcast of the presentation will be available over the internet at https%3A%2F%2Fcc.webcasts.com%2Fgold006%2F120622a_js%2F%3Fentity%3D4_0E0TVQO. Those who want to listen should go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to download and install any necessary software. A replay of the presentation will be available approximately 12 hours after the event concludes and will remain available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the same website.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116006037/en/

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership