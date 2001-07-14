Cue Health (“Cue”) (Nasdaq: HLTH), a healthcare technology company that puts diagnostic information at the center of care, today announced that Josh Ghaim, Ph.D. and Sachin Jain, M.D. have joined its Board of Directors. Cue Health’s Board now consists of seven directors, five of whom are independent.

“On behalf of the management team and Board, I’m pleased to welcome both Josh and Sachin to the Cue team. We are excited to have vast knowledge of health plans and payors as well as the perspective of a medical doctor on Cue’s Board as we continue to pursue our vision of making healthcare more convenient, accessible, and timely by placing diagnostic information at the center of care,” said Ayub Khattak, Chairman and CEO of Cue Health.

Dr. Ghaim, who joined Cue’s Board on July 21, 2022, is the Founder and Managing Partner of Ignite Venture Studio, an innovation accelerator that builds digital health, wellness and beauty brands. Previously, he was Chief Technology Officer at Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health and a member of the Management Committee at Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Medical Devices, and the Pharma R&D leadership team. Dr. Ghaim serves on the Boards of Directors of Nonagon LTD, African Diaspora Network, Ignite Growth Brands, and Infinite Looks Inc. He holds a B.S. in chemistry from Indiana University and a Ph.D. in biochemistry and molecular biology from the University of Illinois.

Dr. Jain, who joined Cue’s Board on October 7, 2022, serves as President and CEO of SCAN Group and an adjunct professor of medicine at Stanford. Earlier in his career, he was the Chief Executive Officer of CareMore and Aspire Health, the care delivery divisions of Elevance, Inc; Chief Medical Information and Innovation Officer at Merck; an attending physician at Boston VA Medical Center; and a faculty member at Harvard's Medical and Business Schools. He has served in leadership roles in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Dr. Jain is also a contributor to Forbes and serves on the Boards of Directors America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), Biofourmis, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Dr. Jain is an Aspen Institute Health Innovator’s Fellow and holds his A.B., M.D., and MBA from Harvard University.

About Cue Health

Cue Health (Nasdaq: HLTH) is a healthcare technology company that makes it easier for individuals to access health information and places diagnostic information at the center of care. Cue Health enables people to manage their health through real-time, actionable, and connected health information, offering individuals and their healthcare providers easy access to lab-quality diagnostics anywhere, anytime, in a device that fits in the palm of the hand. Cue Health's first-of-its-kind COVID-19 test was the first FDA-authorized molecular diagnostic test for at-home and over-the-counter use without a prescription and physician supervision. Outside the United States, Cue Health has received the CE mark in the European Union, Interim Order authorization from Health Canada, regulatory approval from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, and PSAR authorization from Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority. Cue was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit www.cuehealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005354/en/