BRUSSELS, Belgium, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (: SON), a global leader in diversified packaging, plans to further expand Sonopost® cornerpost manufacturing in Europe. A new protective packaging production facility is set to open in Bursa, Turkey in November, one year after Sonoco established the first Sonopost® operation in Sochaczew, Poland.



“Growing demand for our proprietary Sonopost technology created the need for a second production facility,” said Adam Wood, Vice President and General Manager of Global Paper Products in Europe. “Our protective packaging design team is working hard with our customers who are aligned with us in creating fully sustainable, paper-based packaging that protects and preserves both their product and our planet for generations to come.”

Sonopost® provides a sustainable way to protect white goods (e.g., washers, dryers, refrigerators, dishwashers etc.), HVAC systems and heat pumps from manufacturing and/or shipment damage. Sonopost® help reduce EPS/Plastic packaging and aid in reduction of carbon footprint. In addition to sustainability, cornerposts add increased stackability and save on inventory space. Sonopost® are made from 100% recycled paperboard sourced from Sonoco mills. They can go back into the paper stream after use, allowing manufacturers to reduce or eliminate their EPS/Plastic packaging waste. Cornerposts act as an external skeleton for large singular units, bracing and supporting bulk loads and securing them into tight units.

Sonopost® production at the new plant in Turkey is expected to start in the fourth quarter 2022 and increase production in order to meet the growing demand for EPS free packaging. New Sonoco Bursa Protective facility will also hold a design and testing lab to assist our customers in packaging design process.

