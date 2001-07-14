UGI Declares Common Dividend

The Board of Directors of UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable January 1, 2023 to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2022. UGI has paid common dividends for 138 consecutive years and raised its dividend in each of the last 35 years.

UGI’s Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of 0.125% per annum, payable in cash, on the Company’s convertible preferred stock. The dividend is payable December 1, 2022.

About UGI

UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, natural gas utilities in West Virginia, distributes LPG both domestically (through AmeriGas) and internationally (through UGI International), manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing, including renewable natural gas, in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States and California, and internationally in France, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ugicorp.com.

