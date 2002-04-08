FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitru Limited (“Vitru”) announces that Mr. Daniel Arthur Borghi and Mr. Felipe Samuel Argalji have been appointed as directors of Vitru.



These appointments were made in connection with the previously announced investment agreement (as amended, restated, supplemented or otherwise modified in accordance with the terms thereof, the “Investment Agreement”) entered into on September 27, 2022 by and among Vitru, Crescera Growth Capital Master V Fundo de Investimento em Participações Multiestratégia and Crescera Growth Capital V Coinvestimento III Fundo de Investimento em Participações Multiestratégia (collectively, “Crescera”), whereby Crescera acquired 3,636,363 common shares of Vitru, which closed on November 10, 2022. The directors have been appointed by notice by Crescera pursuant to Vitru’s amended and articles of association, adopted by special resolution at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of Vitru held on November 16, 2022. Other than as described in this press release, the composition of Vitru’s board of directors remains the same.

Mr. Borghi is Co-CEO of Crescera Investimentos, and a managing director and a member of its Executive Committee. A partner for over 10 years, he is responsible for its Education Private Equity practice. He was a member of the board of directors of Afya Limited. He is also currently a member of the board of Vertex Technologies Ltd. (Nelogica). Prior to joining Crescera Investimentos, he was a consultant at McKinsey &Co., an executive at Docas Participações S.A. and a partner at Finance Ltda. He holds an electrical engineering degree from Pontifícia Universidade Católica do Rio de Janeiro and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University.

Mr. Argalji is a senior partner and member of the Executive Committee of Crescera Investimentos, responsible for investments in the Education Private Equity sector, since 2009. He was a member of the Finance Committee of Abril Educação, a member of the board of directors at Anima Educação and Afya Limited. He is also currently a member of the board of AOVS Sistemas de Informática S/A (Alura). He holds an economics degree from IBMEC.

About Vitru

Vitru is the leading pure distance learning education group in the postsecondary distance learning market in Brazil. Through its invested companies, Vitru provides a complete pedagogical ecosystem focused on hybrid distance learning experience for undergraduates and continuing education students.

Vitru’s mission is to democratize access to education in Brazil through a digital ecosystem and empower every student to create their own successful story.

