Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) (the “Company” or “Dillard’s”) announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the Class A and Class B Common Stock of the Company. The dividend is payable January 30, 2023 to shareholders of record as of December 30, 2022.

The Company also announced that the Board of Directors declared a special dividend of $15.00 per share on the Class A and Class B Common Stock of the Company. The dividend follows the Company’s continued strong financial performance for the first three quarters of 2022.

In a joint statement, Dillard’s Chief Executive Officer, William Dillard, II and President Alex Dillard noted, “We are happy with the Board’s decision to grant another special dividend. It is truly rewarding to us to return value to all shareholders. Our associates, who represent the majority of our shareholders, have worked hard this year to achieve great results that allow us to pay this special dividend.”

The special dividend of $15.00 per share is payable January 9, 2023 to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2022.

