Salem+Media+Group%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today the launch of the podcast show Answers for Elders on Salem-owned SeniorResource.com. %3Ci%3EAnswers+for+Elders%3C%2Fi%3E features Seattle-based radio host, Suzanne Newman, an advertising executive turned family caregiver, whose mission is to provide education, help, and support to those who are experiencing their own unique journeys within the complicated world of Eldercare. Each week, Suzanne is joined by vetted professionals in over 65 categories including health and wellness, life changes, living options, money, law, and more.

“I made deeply personal decisions on behalf of my mother and I know how confusing this journey can be. Now, the passion that drives me every day is to empower families and seniors who are navigating similar circumstances,” says Newman. “We are truly grateful for Answers for Elders' partnership with the Senior+Resource+Podcast+Network and Salem Media. It’s a relationship that we hope will serve as a powerful catalyst in bringing inspiration, education, and applicable solutions to millions of families.”

ABOUT SUZANNE NEWMAN:

Following a career of over 25 years in sales, media, and marketing management, Suzanne Newman found herself on a 6-year-journey caring for her mother. Her trials and tribulations as a family caregiver inspired an impassioned life mission outside of the corporate world to revolutionize the journey that so many other American families also find themselves on. In 2009, she became the founder and CEO of Answers for Elders, Inc., subsequently hosting hundreds of radio segments and podcasts, as well as authoring her first book. Suzanne and Answers for Elders, Inc. are committed to helping families and seniors along their caregiving journeys by providing education, resources, and support; because no one should have to navigate the complicated world of Eldercare alone and unsupported.

ABOUT SENIORRESOURCE.COM:

SeniorResource.com is dedicated to providing content to aging adults, retirees, and their caregivers through expert articles, comprehensive guides, podcasts, and numerous resource directories. The website delivers daily educational and relatable information through its digital media mix, relevant to the 55+ community. Learn more about Senior Resource at www.seniorresource.com, Facebook, and Twitter.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

