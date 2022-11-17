Aptiv to Present at the Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2022

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, will present at the Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference, December 1 at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

A simultaneous webcast will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

