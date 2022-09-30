Executive Summary:

We believe the Federal Reserve (the “Fed”) is in a very difficult position between combatting inflation and trying to avoid a recession.

Alleviating supply constraints, which contribute to the structural source of inflation, requires substantial investment in new capacity. A recession would severely limit the needed investment, further limiting supply.

A recession would also cause substantial fiscal deficits requiring additional U.S. debt financing. Another round of enormous fiscal and monetary stimulus would be needed to restart the economy. We believe the Fed understands a recession could create an even larger inflation problem down the road, complicating its job.

The Fed’s action to control the cyclical part of inflation by tempering demand through higher interest rates is starting to take hold.

Mortgage rates, near 7.0%, have led to fewer housing sales and reduced home prices.

Used vehicles sales volumes and prices appear to have peaked and are rolling over.

Commercial real estate development, often financed with floating rate debt, also looks to be slowing.

Consumer spending is beginning to slow.

Offsetting this cyclical part of inflation are a host of fiscal spending programs like college debt forgiveness, the Chips Act, and the Inflation “Reduction” Act.

Additionally, de-globalization and the reshoring of manufacturing will likely keep labor tight, keeping upward pressure on wages.

Despite the many cross currents, inflation remains sticky as seen by the Core Consumer Price Index (“CPI”) and the Atlanta Fed’s Sticky Consumer Price Index ("CPI").

Until these indexes begin to roll over, we expect more rate hikes.

The Fed raised interest rates by another 0.75% at its November meeting, bringing the federal funds rate to 4.0%. We believe this will be followed by another rate hike of 0.50% to 1.0% over the next several meetings.

As the recent rate hikes begin to take hold, we expect the cyclical part of inflation to moderate. This should bring overall inflation modestly lower, at which point we expect the Fed will pause raising rates as it attempts to avoid a recession, with the hopes that supply constrained industries will continue to invest in needed capacity. In this scenario, inflation is modestly lower than current levels, but higher than the Fed’s 2.0% target for several years. Overall, growth remains slow as the Fed moves between containing inflation and avoiding a recession.

With this backdrop in mind, for our clients that have balanced or fixed-income accounts, we continue to hold short-maturity Treasury bonds and are opportunistically buying short-term corporate bonds. We will extend duration only at a time when longer-dated Treasury bonds pay adequate returns relative to inflation and corporate bond spreads widen such that they sufficiently discount a risk of a weaker economy.

Interest rates continued a steady ascent during the recent quarter ended September 30, 2022. The shortest-dated Treasury bond yields accelerated most and are now higher than the medium and longer-dated Treasury yields.

Over the past 12 months, two-year Treasury yields have increased from 0.25% to 4.28%, as the Fed reduced its buying of short-term Treasuries (i.e., quantitative tightening), raised the short-term fed funds rate to 4.0%, and signaled its intention to continue to meaningfully raise interest rates for the remainder of the year.

Overall, Treasury bond yields reached new highs for 2022. Over the past quarter, 5-year Treasury bond yields are up 35%, 10-year Treasury bond yields are up 27%, 20-year Treasury bond yields are up 19% and 30-year Treasury bond yields rose 18%. (See Chart 1). The speed at which bond yields have risen caught most investors off guard. With bond prices moving in the opposite direction as bond yields, its easy to see how the rapid increase in yields led to a rapid decline in bond prices . As an example, the BarclaysAggregate Bond index, with an average duration of approximately 6 ½ years, has declined by 15.9% year-to-date, while the shorter-duration bonds that we’ve favored have been flat-to-down low single digits.

With government interest rates rising, corporate bond index spreads across the yield curve continued to compress. For the past 40 years, spreads between corporate bonds and Treasury bonds initially compress near the end of a business cycle before dramatically increasing.

Currently, spreads across the yield curve continue to compress tracking much like previous inflection points. During this period, bond investors have generally done well to remain in high quality, short-duration bonds until corporate bond rates reset higher, creating opportunity to extend duration at much higher yields.

We anticipate the spread between investment-grade corporate bond yields and 10-year Treasury bond yields to eventually rise well above the historic average as recessionary pressures mount. (See Chart 2)

