Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is kicking off the 2022 season of giving by partnering with nonprofit groups to give back to the customers and hometowns it is privileged to serve in Northern and Central California.

As part of the company’s annual Weeks of Giving coworker campaign that begins today, coworkers are volunteering in the company’s five regions. Today, PG&E volunteers are working at the Emergency Food Bank in Stockton sorting food items and preparing food boxes for distribution to those in need.

“The spirit and work of volunteerism make the Emergency Food Bank work every day. We serve 350 cars daily and there are many steps in sorting, packaging and delivering food boxes to each car for our clients. The work we do cannot be accomplished without volunteers,” said Dr. Leonard O. Hansen, CEO, Emergency Food Bank Stockton/San Joaquin.

PG&E volunteers are ready to serve.

“We are eager to help in ways that are meaningful to our coworkers and our hometowns this holiday season. As many individuals and families are struggling with higher household prices due to inflation, our nonprofit partners need additional assistance to ensure they can help meet the needs of the most vulnerable in our communities,” said PG&E Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Chief Sustainability Officer Carla Peterman.

Company leaders in PG&E’s five regions are hosting in-person or virtual volunteer events supporting local community-based organizations throughout PG&E’s service area.

Events where coworkers will volunteer include:

Nov. 17: Emergency+Food+Bank+Stockton (San Joaquin County)

Emergency+Food+Bank+Stockton (San Joaquin County) Nov. 22: Giving Thanks on Golden Gate Event, St.+Anthony%26rsquo%3Bs+Foundation (San Francisco)

Giving Thanks on Golden Gate Event, St.+Anthony%26rsquo%3Bs+Foundation (San Francisco) Nov. 29 (Giving Tuesday): Virtual Volunteering, Ornaments for Seniors, benefitting Bakersfield+Senior+Center (Kern County) and Choice+in+Aging (Contra Costa County)

Virtual Volunteering, Ornaments for Seniors, benefitting Bakersfield+Senior+Center (Kern County) and Choice+in+Aging (Contra Costa County) Dec. 6: Virtual Volunteering, Stockings for Youth, benefitting Boys+%26amp%3B+Girls+Clubs+of+the+North+Valley (Butte & Glenn counties) and Community+Bridges (Santa Cruz County)

Virtual Volunteering, Stockings for Youth, benefitting Boys+%26amp%3B+Girls+Clubs+of+the+North+Valley (Butte & Glenn counties) and Community+Bridges (Santa Cruz County) Dec. 6: Holiday+Heroes+at+Oracle+Park in San Francisco

Holiday+Heroes+at+Oracle+Park in San Francisco Dec. 9: Housing+Consortium+of+the+East+Bay and Covenant+House, both in Oakland (Alameda County)

Housing+Consortium+of+the+East+Bay and Covenant+House, both in Oakland (Alameda County) Dec. 15: Food Bank Community+Action+Agency+of+Butte+County

Weeks of Giving

PG&E encourages its coworkers to volunteer throughout the year and especially during the holiday season, including and leading up to Giving Tuesday, which takes place this year on Nov. 29. Giving+Tuesday is a global day of action designed to kick-start the giving season with small acts of kindness.

PG&E’s Weeks of Giving is part of the company’s Campaign+for+the+Community, a year-round coworker and retiree workplace giving program that raises money for qualifying 501(c)(3) organizations and eligible schools. The PG&E Corporation Foundation provides even greater value to coworker-directed contributions by matching up to $1,000 each year, per individual, for contributions to qualifying nonprofit organizations and schools. In 2021, PG&E coworkers, retirees and matching gifts totaled $10 million. Contributions supported 5,300 nonprofits and schools.

In 2020 and 2021, the company’s volunteer programs were limited by COVID-19 health and safety restrictions; however, many events returned to in-person this year as restrictions were lifted. Since 2020, and despite the challenges of COVID, more than 1,100 PG&E coworkers volunteered in more than 80 in-person and virtual volunteering opportunities, including restoring parks, stuffing backpacks with school supplies, mentoring youth and serving meals to people needing assistance.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG%26amp%3BE+Corporation ( NYSE:PCG, Financial), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com%2Fnews.

About The PG&E Corporation Foundation

The PG&E Corporation Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, separate from PG&E and sponsored by PG&E Corporation.

